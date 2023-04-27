Delaware County first responders save 2 fishermen who capsized boat in Hoover Reservoir

Police and firefighters searched the pitch-black waters for the two fishermen who capsized their boat around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — Delaware County first responders saved two fishermen who fell into the water at Hoover Reservoir late Sunday night.

A neighbor called 911 and told dispatchers, “I'm hearing someone calling for help from what sounds like the Twin Bridges boat dock on Red Bank.”

Genoa Township Fire Chief Joe Ponzi said the water temperature was about 46 degrees and the air temperature about 40.

Ponzi said he's not sure how long the two were in the water, but says neither were wearing life jackets.

“The two lifejackets that were found that evening were still in the original packaging that they came from when they were bought in the store,” he explained.

Crews were able to bring the men to shore where they received medical attention.

Ponzi said this is an important reminder to wear your life jackets at all times while you are in the water.