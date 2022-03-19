26-year-old dies after truck strikes culvert in Delaware County

The crash happened just before 7:15 a.m. on Condit Road near Olive Green Roads in Porter Township.

DELAWARE, Ohio — A 26-year-old Knox County man died after his vehicle was overturned several times in Delaware County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 7:15 a.m. on Condit Road near Olive Green Roads in Porter Township.

According to OSHP, 26-year-old Christopher Thomas, of Centerburg, was driving north on Condit Road in a 2020 Dodge Ram pick-up truck. He traveled off the left side of the road, struck a mailbox post and a culvert, and overturned several times.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. OSHP said Thomas was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.