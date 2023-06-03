Del-Co Water announces outdoor water restrictions due to hot temperatures, no rain

The water utility company said that due to the hot temperatures and no rain, water usage is at an all-time high.

DELAWARE, Ohio — Del-Co Water is asking its customers to stop all outdoor watering until June 6 due to high water demand.

The water utility company said that due to the hot temperatures and no rain, water usage is at an all-time high. This applies to customers in the company’s service area which extends into eight different counties.

After the rule ends on June 6, outdoor watering will be restricted to every other day, according to the company’s website.

The suspensions will be in place until further notice.

Del-Co is asking for your help. Due to hot temps and no rain, our water demand is at an all time high. Effective... Posted by Del-Co Water on Saturday, June 3, 2023