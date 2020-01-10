Pickerington principal's online comments prompt debate on what's acceptable to post online

The Pickerington Local School District said they are investigating the situation.

The story of Pickerington Elementary School Principal Ruth Stickel’s social media posts generated more than a thousand comments on our social media pages.

"Why can't people just keep their political views to themselves?" someone wrote.

"I disagree with her opinions, but she should be allowed to have them," said another.

"Educators should not have to check their constitutional rights at the door of the school," wrote another.



Principal Stickel's social media posts, since removed, were critical of Black Lives Matter and were political in nature.

Stickel sent a statement to 10TV saying: "While these posts and/or comments were not on my personal timeline, I did make comments on other posts that others may see as offensive, and for that, I am sorry and take responsibility. In no way do any of these reflect my feelings toward the students or the Pickerington community."

We spoke to one parent, whose daughter attends Fairfield Elementary school, about his thoughts.

“I believe everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but when you’re in that when you’re dealing with other people and kids you should refrain saying all those things online. It looks bad on her part saying all those things online,” Jose Ramos said.

Dr. Leslie Rasmuseen teaches social media etiquette at Xavier University.

“More and more people want to know the values of businesses and people that they support and that's great, but you also have to take this 10,000-foot view of the greater impact and what that might mean to you professionally,” Dr. Rasmussen said.

The Pickerington Local School District's social media policy states: "...do nothing on social media that will have a negative impact on the integrity and image of the district."

Dr. Rasmussen says there’s a fine line between free speech and speech that could get you in trouble with your boss.

“Having different beliefs is fine, that's part of what makes America so special, but when you throw in the emotionally charged moment that we are in and the immediacy of social media we have to take a moment and push pause and think about what we are about to put out in the world,” she said.

The district said Stickel will remain principal during the investigation.

This is the second social media incident involving the district recently.