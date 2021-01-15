Death investigation underway after body found in Richland County

Authorities have not said how the man died or if foul play was involved.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A death investigation is underway in Richland County after a body was found early Friday morning.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, a man's body was discovered just before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Lexington Ontario Road.

A deputy went to the scene after the body of 22-year-old Rakeeim Hood, of Mansfield, was found lying near a ditch on the side of the road.

Authorities have not said how Hood died or if foul play was involved.