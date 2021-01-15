Death investigation underway after body found in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A death investigation is underway in Richland County after a body was found early Friday morning.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Office, a man's body was discovered just before 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Lexington Ontario Road.
A deputy went to the scene after the body of 22-year-old Rakeeim Hood, of Mansfield, was found lying near a ditch on the side of the road.
Authorities have not said how Hood died or if foul play was involved.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 419-774-6303.