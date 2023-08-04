x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Passenger on motorcycle dies after crash in west Columbus

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Clarendon Avenue.
Credit: Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A passenger on a motorcycle died following a crash in west Columbus on Friday.

The Columbus Division of Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Clarendon Avenue.

A person, only described as a male, was operating the motorcycle with a female passenger eastbound on West Mound Street. When the motorcyclist attempted to turn left onto Clarendon Avenue, they were struck by a box truck traveling westbound on West Mound Street.

Both people on the motorcycle were taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The passenger died a short time later, according to police.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

The cause of the trash is under investigation.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

State Route 315 SB closure in effect until Monday morning

Before You Leave, Check This Out