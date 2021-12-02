1 dead, 2 injured in west Columbus crash

Roberts Road near International Street is closed in both directions. Police did not have information on what may have caused the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and two people are hurt after a crash involving three vehicles on the city's west side Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Roberts Road, west of Interstate 270.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital around 8:19 p.m., according to police.

Police said all three victims were taken to local hospitals. According to police, one person was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m.

The second person is listed in critical condition and the third person's condition is described as stable.

Roberts Road near International Street is closed in both directions. Police did not have information on what may have caused the crash.