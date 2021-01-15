Man dies after two-car crash on West Mound Street

Columbus police say the crash happened Thursday just before 2 p.m.

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on West Mound Street near Ryan Avenue in Columbus.

Police say the crash happened just before 2 p.m.

A Kia Amanti was traveling west on West Mound Street just east of Ryan Avenue.

At the same time, a Toyota Avalon was going south on Ryan Avenue just north of West Mound Street.

According to police, the Avalon went into the path of the Kia and the two vehicles collided.

The man who was driving the Avalon was taken to Grant Medical Center and died just before 7 p.m. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Kia treated at the scene for minor injuries.