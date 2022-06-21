Man killed in Union County crash involving John Deere utility vehicle

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A man was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a car and a John Deere utility vehicle on state Route 37 in Union County.
Police and fire crews responded to the 24000 block of Route 37 in Leesburg Township just after 4 p.m. when a 911 caller reported the crash.
When emergency crews arrived, they located a man, later identified by the Union County Sheriff's Office as 66-year-old James A. Gray, lying in the ditch unresponsive.
Gray was taken to Grant Medical Center by medical helicopter where he later died.
According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation determined Gray was traveling northbound on the roadway in a John Deere Gator when the vehicle was struck by a Honda Accord. The impact ejected Gray from the Gator and into the ditch.
The driver of the Accord, who the sheriff's office only described as a juvenile, was also traveling northbound on Route 37. The juvenile was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors, according to the sheriff's office.