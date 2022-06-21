Man killed in Union County crash involving John Deere utility vehicle

The Union County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 66-year-old James A. Gray, of Richwood.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A man was killed Monday afternoon in a crash involving a car and a John Deere utility vehicle on state Route 37 in Union County.

Police and fire crews responded to the 24000 block of Route 37 in Leesburg Township just after 4 p.m. when a 911 caller reported the crash.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a man, later identified by the Union County Sheriff's Office as 66-year-old James A. Gray, lying in the ditch unresponsive.

Gray was taken to Grant Medical Center by medical helicopter where he later died.

According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation determined Gray was traveling northbound on the roadway in a John Deere Gator when the vehicle was struck by a Honda Accord. The impact ejected Gray from the Gator and into the ditch.

The driver of the Accord, who the sheriff's office only described as a juvenile, was also traveling northbound on Route 37. The juvenile was not injured.