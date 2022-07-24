Police: 2 teens killed, another injured in Columbus crash involving stolen vehicle

According to police, three 14-year-old boys inside a stolen car were traveling on 5th Avenue when the driver crashed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 14-year-old boys are dead and another is injured after police say the group stole a vehicle and crashed it in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 8:20 p.m. in the area of St. Clair and East 5th avenues.

According to Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant, officers were dispatched to a theft in progress on Albert Avenue in northeast Columbus just after 8 p.m.

The caller told police the teens were breaking into a Kia Optima and then left the area in a Hyundai Elantra, which was reportedly stolen.

Bryant said a helicopter was able to locate the vehicle and directed patrol officers where they were traveling.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the teens continued on at a high rate of speed. Bryant said officers did not pursue.

The helicopter lost sight of the vehicle. When it picked it back up, the vehicle crashed seconds later into a building.

Police said officers found two of the teens ejected from the overturned vehicle and the third was trapped inside.

All three teens were taken to nearby hospitals, two to Nationwide Children's Hospital and one to Grant Medical Center. Two of the teens were pronounced dead shortly after 9 p.m.