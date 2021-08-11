1 dead after shooting outside Target store near Easton

Officers have taped off the entrance to the store, located on Morse Crossing, and the store is currently closed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are on the scene of a deadly shooting outside a Target store located near Easton Town Center.

It happened just before noon Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers have taped off the entrance to the store, located on Morse Crossing, and the store is currently closed.

The shooting left one person dead and was an “attack with known individuals," according to police. Sgt. James Fuqua told 10TV there is no risk to the public.

This latest death brings the total reported homicides in Columbus this calendar year to 175.

With still two months left in the year, Columbus has now tied its previous record for most homicides reported in the city in one given year. The last time Columbus police reported that many homicides was in 2020.