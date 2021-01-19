Man shot and killed in northeast Columbus

Columbus police said 25-year-old Corbin Bannister was found shot multiple times in his vehicle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot and killed in northeast Columbus on Tuesday, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Sharbot Drive at around 1:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police said 25-year-old Corbin Bannister was found shot multiple times in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw suspects leave the scene in a black Chrysler 300 and drive north on Tamarack Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.