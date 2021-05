The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Columbus on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said the person was shot at a gas station at the intersection of East Hudson Street and Joyce Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

The person who was shot then drove to the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue, police said.

Dispatchers told 10TV the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m.