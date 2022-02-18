Columbus police identify 18-year-old fatally shot inside Roosters restaurant

Police said 18-year-old Marshawn Davis was standing inside the restaurant waiting for a table when he was shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the man who was fatally shot inside a north Columbus restaurant Friday night.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant located on East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue.

Police on scene told 10TV the man, later identified as 18-year-old Marshawn Davis, was standing inside the breezeway of the restaurant waiting for a table when the suspect opened the door and shot him.

The suspect then ran away heading west, according to police.

Arriving officers found Davis, who was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m.

No one else was hurt in the shooting, police said.

Police did not provide further information on the suspect but said detectives are reviewing surveillance video.

In an emailed statement sent to 10TV early Saturday morning, a spokesperson for Roosters wrote:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that occurred at our 161 location late Friday evening. We are currently letting the authorities perform their duties. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim, our guests, and our staff. This location will be closed through Monday February 21st. Please respect the privacy of our staff during this difficult time. We truly appreciate your understanding."

The restaurant is closed and will reopen on Feb. 22.

Davis's death marks the 14th homicide of 2022 in Columbus.