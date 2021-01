Columbus police said officers were called to the shooting scene in the 800 block of Leona Avenue just after 5 p.m. Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus.

Columbus police said officers were called to the shooting scene in the 800 block of Leona Avenue just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Police said the person who was shot was taken to Grant Medical Center and later pronounced dead.