COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after he was reportedly shot in Merion Village early Friday morning, Columbus police said.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1400 block of South 5th Street near East Jenkins Avenue.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds at the home, who was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.