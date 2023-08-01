Police: Man fatally shot woman during argument, fight in Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police charged a man with murder for the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old woman in the Hilltop area Sunday evening.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Butler Avenue near West Mound Avenue just before 5:10 p.m.
The woman, who police identified as Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m.
Detectives learned that Ross was living with 50-year-old Sinnea Thomas on Butler Avenue. The two were arguing throughout the day Sunday and it escalated into a fight.
During the fight, police said Thomas shot and killed Ross. He left the scene but later went to Columbus police headquarters to turn himself in.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).