Police: Man fatally shot woman during argument, fight in Hilltop area

Tamieka Ross was living with 50-year-old Sinnea Thomas on Butler Avenue. The two were arguing throughout the day Sunday and it escalated into a fight.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police charged a man with murder for the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old woman in the Hilltop area Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Butler Avenue near West Mound Avenue just before 5:10 p.m.

The woman, who police identified as Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m.

Detectives learned that Ross was living with 50-year-old Sinnea Thomas on Butler Avenue. The two were arguing throughout the day Sunday and it escalated into a fight.

During the fight, police said Thomas shot and killed Ross. He left the scene but later went to Columbus police headquarters to turn himself in.