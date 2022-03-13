18-year-old charged in 2020 fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl

Michael Green is charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a habitation and seven counts of felony assault in the shooting death of Indiah Corley.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has arrested and charged an 18-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl nearly two years ago.

Michael Green is charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a habitation and seven counts of felony assault in the 2020 shooting death of Indiah Corley.

On July 4, 2020, officers were called to the 1000 block of Vesta Avenue in the Linden neighborhood for a reported shooting.

Police said at the time, a group of teenagers was gathered on the street when a vehicle drove past and fired shots at them.

Three teens, including Indiah, were hit by the shots. Two others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Indiah was taken to The Ohio State University Main hospital in critical condition. A week after the shooting happened, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.