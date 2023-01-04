Pike County man killed in 2-vehicle crash

OSHP did not say whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County man was killed in a crash where his vehicle caught fire Tuesday night.

Just after 10:50 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Volvo Backhoe and a Chevrolet Silverado were heading west on state Route 32.

The Silverado struck the Backhoe in the rear, traveled off the right side of the road and caught on fire.

The driver of the Silverado, who authorities identified as 66-year-old Hal Smith of Piketon, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

The driver of the Backhoe was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.