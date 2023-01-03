Police: Man dies after being hit by vehicle in downtown Columbus

Arriving officers found Tyler Cannon lying on the road unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a fatal hit-skip after a man was found unresponsive downtown early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:50 a.m., dispatchers received a call about a person reportedly facing down on North Front Street between West Lynn and West Gay streets.

Arriving officers found a man, who police identified as Tyler Cannon, lying on the road unresponsive. Officers performed chest compressions until medics arrived.

Cannon was then taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 4:17 a.m.