Man struck, killed by vehicle in southeastern Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in southeastern Franklin County early Tuesday.
Around 10:30 p.m., the man was walking east in the westbound lane of Refugee Road toward Old Brice Road in the Village of Brice when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle, which authorities say was possibly a red Toyota Camry, did not stay at the scene.
The man was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.