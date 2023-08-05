1 killed, 2 injured in western Franklin County hit-and-run crash

West Broad Street at Amity Road is currently shut down. Drivers are being redirected to Murnan Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and two others were injured after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles in western Franklin County Monday morning.

The crash happened on West Broad Street at Amity Road around 6:30 a.m.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and saw a silver car on its side and a black vehicle with a badly damaged front end.

Three people were inside the silver car and were taken to the hospital. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital and another person is in critical condition. The third occupant’s condition is described as stable.

Authorities said the driver of the black vehicle had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The third vehicle involved in the crash had left the scene before the sheriff’s office arrived. Additional information on the third vehicle was not immediately available.