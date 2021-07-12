Deadly Fayette County house explosion was 'propane-related', investigators say

The explosion happened Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Good Hope-New Holland Road SE in New Holland.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Commerce said a deadly house explosion in Fayette County this past weekend was 'propane-related' and there is no indication of anything criminal related to the incident.

The explosion happened Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Good Hope-New Holland Road SE in New Holland.

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth confirmed 70-year-old Patricia Miller was killed and her 71-year-old husband was seriously hurt in the explosion.

He was taken to a Columbus hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.