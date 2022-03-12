Woman dead, 1 injured after fire at east Columbus townhomes

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the fire happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Carnaby Village Townhomes located on Lancer Way.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was found dead after a fire at a townhome complex in east Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the fire happened just before 4:30 p.m. at Carnaby Village Townhomes located on Lancer Way just northeast of Interstate 270 and East Main Street.

Arriving responders witnessed fire coming out of the windows.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said multiple people were inside at the time of the fire and fire alarms were working.

Martin told 10TV that the body was found in the area where the fire started and another person was hurt but is expected to be OK.

According to Martin, the fire damaged the first and second floors of the townhouse.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.