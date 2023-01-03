Motorcyclist killed in crash near Hilliard shopping plaza

This marks the first fatal crash in the city of Columbus this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle by a shopping plaza near Hilliard Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Just before 5:20 p.m., 33-year-old Jeffrey Joseph Frey Jr., of Columbus, was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle south on Hilliard Rome Road just north of Roberts Road.

Meanwhile, a Toyota Scion was heading north on Hilliard Rome Road and attempting to turn into the Kroger Shopping Center.

The two vehicles collided and Frey was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7:49 p.m. Police did not provide information on the other driver’s condition.