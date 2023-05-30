68-year-old Union County man dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says James Alexander was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

UNION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle after he crashed into a ditch and utility pole in Union County Monday evening.

At 7:30 p.m., James Alexander, of Raymond, Ohio, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban north on state Route 79 in York Township. Alexander crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway, hitting a ditch and utility pole before overturning.

Alexander was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and York Township Fire and EMS assisted OSHP at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.