FCSO: Deadly crash shuts down ramp at I-71 South to I-270 West in southern Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — At least one person has died following a crash involving a semi and a vehicle Sunday morning in southern Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 71 North near the entrance to I-270 West in Jackson Township near Grove City.

The sheriff's office says the ramp from I-71 south going to I-270 West is currently closed. I-71 northbound is closed between String Road and I-270 is also closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

SOUTH SIDE: I-71 NB is CLOSED between Stringtown Rd and I-270. NO ACCESS to Stringtown Rd or I-70 from I-71 NB. Drivers should avoid the area and follow OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/x9QLSfkYMK — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) October 17, 2021

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

Officials have not said how many people were hurt.