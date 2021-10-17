FCSO: Deadly crash shuts down ramp at I-71 South to I-270 West in southern Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — At least one person has died following a crash involving a semi and a vehicle Sunday morning in southern Franklin County.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Interstate 71 North near the entrance to I-270 West in Jackson Township near Grove City.
The sheriff's office says the ramp from I-71 south going to I-270 West is currently closed. I-71 northbound is closed between String Road and I-270 is also closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.
Officials have not said how many people were hurt.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.