COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person died Tuesday night after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 west near the Interstate 670 westbound split in Columbus.

The crash happened at 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in critical condition. They were pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m.