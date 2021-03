The southbound lanes open around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday after being closed for hours.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — At least one person was killed in a crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 Monday night in Delaware County, about four miles north of the Polaris exit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 p.m. and the lanes reopened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one of them caught fire, according to OSHP.