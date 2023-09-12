x
1 killed in north Columbus crash

The crash remains under investigation.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed when their vehicle was hit head-on with another vehicle in north Columbus on Monday.

Police said around 5:35 p.m., a 2012 Kia Soul was heading east on Morse Road approaching the intersection of Maize Road. At the same time, a 2017 Honda Civic went left center and struck the Kia head-on.

The driver of the Kia was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.  

