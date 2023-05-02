1 killed, 1 injured in north Columbus crash involving semi

High Street at Lazelle Road East is currently shut down. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the crash is under investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in north Columbus involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of North High Street and Lazelle Road East just after 6:35 a.m.

One of the people involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:59 a.m. The other person involved was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and their condition was described as stable.

