1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes into multiple vehicles in western Franklin County

One person was killed and another was critically injured after the car they were in crashed into multiple vehicles in western Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed and another was critically injured after the car they were in crashed into multiple vehicles in western Franklin County Sunday evening.

Just before 5:50 p.m., a 2018 Polaris Slingshot was heading north on Phillipi Road after leaving the Toro Bar and Grill in Franklin Township.

The Polaris lost control and struck the side of a 2009 Honda Pilot that was in the southbound lanes of Phillipi Road turning east near the Kellie Auto Sales car dealership.

The Polaris continued north and lost the wheel on the driver’s side, causing it to veer to the west. The vehicle struck a curb and a pole and struck a parked 2014 Honda Civic.

The Polaris traveled up the front hood of the Honda Civic and landed on a parked silver 2015 BMV 320i.

Both parked cars were unoccupied in the lot of Kellie Auto Sales, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and passenger inside the Polaris were both transported to the hospital. The driver was pronounced deceased at 6:48 p.m. and the passenger is in critical condition. The driver’s identity has not been released.

The occupants inside the Honda Pilot were not injured.