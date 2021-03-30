Deadly crash closes southbound lanes of I-71 in Delaware County north of Polaris exit

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, OSHP said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A deadly crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 71, about four miles north of the Polaris exit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8 p.m.

Two were involved in the crash and at least one of them caught fire, according to OSHP.

Dispatchers said they did not have information on how many fatalities there are in connection to the crash.

I-71 south will be closed for a while, according to OSHP.