DUBLIN, Ohio — A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 33 at Interstate 270 and the ramp from I-270 north to U.S. 33 east in Dublin.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said U.S. 33 east at I-270 is expected to be closed for several hours.

The crash also caused a temporary power outage in the area for approximately 500 people, according to a tweet by the City of Dublin.