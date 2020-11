Columbus police say they responded to an injury crash shortly after 1 a.m. between I-270 near E. Hudson Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — I-71 south reopens following a deadly single-vehicle crash on the north side of Columbus early Friday morning.

Columbus police say they responded to an injury crash shortly after 1 a.m. between I-270 near E. Hudson Street.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the person who died has not yet been identified.