13-year-old dies after ATV rollover crash in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A teenager was killed when an ATV they were in crashed and rolled over in Scioto County Saturday evening.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office received a call around 6:55 p.m. about an ATV rollover crash at Big Bear Creek Lake in Lucasville.

A deputy and medics arrived at the scene and found the teenager, who the sheriff’s office identified as 13-year-old Kash Barnes.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told detectives that they were riding on the trails and saw an ATV’s headlights shining up from over a slight drop-off. The witness stopped and saw that the ATV was on top of Kash. The witness then called 911.

The Scioto County Coroner’s Office has requested that Montgomery County perform the autopsy.