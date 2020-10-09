Deadline passes for review of police actions during protests; still no outcome

In July, the mayor announced a law firm would investigate claims of misuse of force by police.

Back in July, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced the law firm BakerHostetler would investigate claims of misuses of force by the Columbus Division of Police during the protests.

Per the Fraternal Order of Police union contract, there is a 90-day deadline. That deadline has come and gone.

An open records request by 10TV was denied saying the investigation is on-going.

Following weeks of protests earlier this year, Ginther hired BakerHostetler to find out if police use of force was within the department's policy.

“Like you I have seen images and videos over the last several weeks that disturb me,” Ginther said in a July 1 press conference.

Most of the complaints happened the last weekend in May. Per the contract, there is a 90-day timeline from when the incident happened to when the investigation needs to be complete.

“Because of elements of the contract, we are limited to 90 days to complete the administrative investigations that would not involve a criminal charge,” Public Safety Director Ned Pettus said in a July 6 interview.

The mayor's office said at the time BakerHostetler was given the no-bid contract because they are familiar with the city's contracts and would be the best suited given the time constraints.

The original no-bid contract to BakerHostetler was not to exceed $50,000 but was later increased tenfold to $550,000.

In an email from the public safety director's office, we were told the increase was in "pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the administrative investigation must be concluded within 90 days."



Sources said most of the investigations are complete and have been sent to command staff.

Sources also say of the nearly 40 complaints BakerHostetler investigated, most were unfounded, or the officers acted within the department policy.

When asked again for a copy of the finished reports, a spokesperson with the mayor's office said, “the investigations are on-going.”