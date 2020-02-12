DEA agents, local law enforcement search pharmacy and clinic in Franklin County

The DEA has not released information about what agents are looking for or if any charges have been filed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Federal agents and local officers and deputies executed a search warrant at a pharmacy and a clinic in Franklin County on Wednesday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Attorney's Office, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, and Columbus Division of Police were seen at Columbus Immediate Care and Thompsons Pharmacy.

Both are on North Murray Hill Road, just north of West Broad Street in Prairie Township.

10TV has learned other locations were also searched in connection to a long-term investigation.

The DEA has not released information about what agents are looking for or if any charges have been filed.