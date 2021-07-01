D.C. man reacts to witnessing what happened on Capitol Hill

Cirilo Manego III was at Capitol Hill witnessing many of the things we watched through a tv screen, in person.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What happened in the Nation’s Capital on Wednesday will be sketched in our minds for a long time.

Especially for those who live there, and those who saw what happened firsthand.

Manego’s lived in DC for five years. He’s even worked in Capitol Hill as a former Intern.

He told us what he saw was pure hate.

He sent us a video of people breaching the Capitol doors and celebrating once they got inside.

Manego told us he saw people walking up and down the streets with guns.

When we asked him to describe what he saw, he defined it as an out of body experience and something he never thought he would see in his lifetime.

"When you see somebody upset, they're not mad because America’s not great they're mad because they can't control the levers of power like they use to and so now, we're looking at a White House that's going to be blue. Now we're looking at an entire legislative branch that's going to be blue. It was literally a direct reflect or illustration of domestic terrorism on our Nation's Capital.”