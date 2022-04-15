Dayton businessman wraps up 8-day ISS mission

Last Friday, Larry Connor and three others became the first private all-civilian crew to reach the ISS for an eight-day mission conducting science experiments.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been an eventful week for space exploration and for Larry Connor.

“All the experiences have literally been out of this world,” he said to 10TV’s Angela An via a special uplink from the International Space Station.

“From the launch to getting into orbit to crossing what they call the hatch and coming into the ISS,” Connor added as he then demonstrated his ability to flip upside down in zero gravity.

Last Friday, Connor and three others became the first private all-civilian crew to reach the ISS for an eight-day mission conducting science experiments.

“We have over 100 hours of research spanning some 25 different experiments,” Connor explained.

One study with the Mayo Clinic examines how cells age and divide in space. The results could help with future longer-haul space trips, such as a mission to Mars.

“I spent five hours in what's called the life science glove box,” said Connor. “Transferring senescence cells that we brought up from the ground to incubators up there and then a future mission will bring them back down to study effect in microgravity.”

As Connor wraps up this historic flight, he also spent time talking with students from across the country, hoping to inspire space exploration in future generations.

“Have belief in yourself, aim high, pay no attention to any doubters,” said Connor. “Impossible is only impossible if you think it's impossible. Ultimately, in any endeavor, if you have dedication, perseverance and hard work, your chances for success are good”

Connor also says he is proud to represent Ohio in space, although he recognizes he’s not the first nor will he be the last.

“it's really not about me it's about what we can all collectively do in the end to help not only Americans but people worldwide,” he said with a smile