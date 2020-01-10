Alert issued for missing woman from Upper Arlington

Dawn Hehr was last seen on Wednesday when she left her home.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman from Upper Arlington.

Police said 64-year-old Dawn Hehr has a mental disability and was last seen Wednesday at 10 p.m. when she left her home and did not return.

Hehr was last seen on Overdale Drive.

There is concern for her safety, police said.

She is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was driving a red 2009 Toyota Rave4 with Ohio license plate number FKM6695.