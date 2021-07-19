Dave Matthews Band to perform at Nationwide Arena in November

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dave Matthews Band is set to perform at Nationwide Arena in November.

The band announced the addition of the Columbus concert, set to take place on Nov. 5, to its North American tour on Monday.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, according to the concert announcement. You can learn more here.