Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you."

On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.

While waiting for the light to turn for him to cross, two cars slammed into each other. The force of the crash sent one of the cars across the crosswalk, killing Scott.

According to a Columbus Division Police report, a car driving north on South High Street was going through the intersection when another car attempted to make a left turn and go east on Williams Road.

There's no indication speed was a factor and it's not clear from the report if any of the drivers were cited in the crash.

Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit could not provide further details as the case remains under investigation.

This is not the first fatal accident at this intersection. In March of this year, a driver was killed after hitting a utility pole.

Hearild said she wants to see more police at this intersection to send a message to drivers to slow down.