Dashboard shows Franklin County housing market strong, despite slowing nationally

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County housing market has continued to rise this month, despite national housing numbers slowing down. This is according to statistics from the Franklin County Auditor’s Real Estate Dashboard.

The median house sale price in Franklin County has increased to $280,000, that's up 19% from May 2021. Statistics show the total sales amount is $424 million, which is an increase of 22%.

“The housing market continues to be strong in Franklin County,” Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said. “With prices continuing to rise, I remain dedicated to developing more affordable housing options which are desperately needed for our community.'

But not all central Ohio areas saw the same price increases.

In Bexley, the median sale price was at $359,900, a 43% decrease. The total sales amount of homes still increased by 32% this year.

In Grandview Heights, the median sale price is down 15% to $545,000, with the total sales amount increasing by 3%.