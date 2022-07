Police said Darlene Kreuzer walked away from her home just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen on Morse Road in Gahanna.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Police in Gahanna are asking for the public's help in finding an 88-year-old woman who has Alzheimer's.

Kreuzer is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 112 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.