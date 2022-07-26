Columbus police searching for suspected victim of human smuggling, human trafficking

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force (COHTTF) is asking for help in locating Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to the victim of human smuggling and human trafficking.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force (COHTTF) is asking for help in locating Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios.

According to a post from the Columbus Division of Police, Daniela is an undocumented, unaccompanied minor who only speaks Spanish.

COHTTF believes her traffickers are manipulating and threatening her as a means of control because her mother and child are still in Mexico.

Police and COHTTF are attempting to find 42-year-old Moises Perez Jimenez, who is wanted for questioning related to this investigation.

Jimenez currently has a felony warrant for Disseminating Matter Harmful to a Juvenile, according to police.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force needs your help in locating 42-year-old Moises Perez Jimenez. Mr. Jimenez... Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday, July 26, 2022