Police: 17-year-old human trafficking victim back in Mexico with mother

Authorities say they have spoken to the teen and her mother and believe she is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl who was reported to be a victim of human smuggling and trafficking has been reunited with her family, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

On Tuesday, police and the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force (COHTTF) said they were searching for Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios, an undocumented, unaccompanied minor.

Authorities said her traffickers were manipulating and threatening her as a means of control because her mother and child are still in Mexico.

In an update on Friday, police said COHTTF was located and is back with her mother in Mexico. COHTTF agents spoke with them and believe Daniela is safe.

UPDATE July 29, 2022 The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force (COHTTF) has located Daniela Juneth Cruz-Rios -- an... Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Friday, July 29, 2022

Additionally, police said they were attempting to find 42-year-old Moises Perez Jimenez, who was wanted for questioning related to this investigation.

Jimenez has a felony warrant for disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, according to police.

On Friday, police confirmed they are still searching for Jimenez.