Remains of first known victim of Ohio serial killer returned to family

Dana Lowrey was killed in 2006

The remains of Dana Lowrey, the first known victim of Shawn Grate, are now with her family in Louisiana.

Shawn Grate pleaded guilty last year to Lowrey's murder in Marion County.

Back in May 2006, Lowrey was in Marion County selling magazines. Sheriff Tim Bailey said she sold magazines to Grate’s mother but never supplied them. That angered Grate enough that he lured her into his car, took her back to his house and choked her to the point of unconsciousness. Then, prosecutors say he dragged her down to his basement and stabbed her in the neck.

Prosecutors say Grate then wrapped Lowrey’s body in sheets and then dumped her off Victory Road. He then drove back to the house to set the sheets and knife on fire before returning to the scene to set Lowrey’s body on fire.

Lowrey’s remains were not discovered until March 10, 2007 and her remains were not identified until June of last year.

"Dana is home to be near her family," said Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan.