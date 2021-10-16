Damage left in several central Ohio counties after overnight tornado warnings

Pickaway, Ross, Highland, and Fairfield Counties were under tornado warnings early Saturday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Damage is being reported in several central Ohio counties after tornado warnings were issued overnight.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for Ross, Highland, Fairfield and Pickaway Counties after midnight on Saturday.

The NWS said possible tornado activity could come with a line of storms.

Based on radar data and reports, the NWS in Wilmington believes tornadoes were responsible for damage in Highland County and Ross County.