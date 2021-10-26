Dallas fan ‘provoked’ CBJ goalie Elvis Merzlikins about death of Matiss Kivlenieks prior to game, he says

Merzlikins said the Dallas fan made the comment in the tunnel to him as he walked out for the evening match.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins says he was provoked by a fan from the opposing team about his friend and fellow goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, who died this past summer, before Monday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.

Merzlikins said the Dallas fan made the comment in the tunnel to him as he walked out to warm up for the evening match. The Blue Jackets went on to beat Dallas 4-1, winning their second of three games.

Merzlikins stopped 31 shots and is unbeaten in four starts this season.

“There is some stupid people in this world,” Merzlikins said during the post-game press conference. “That was really bad what happened in the tunnel. When I was walking out, there was a fan from Dallas who provoked me about Matiss, so after the first period, the three posts that I got... I really hardly believed in karma and I saw that he was really there.”

Kivlenieks died on July 4 after being hit by a mortar-style firework at the home of the club's goaltending coach in Michigan. A medical examiner later confirmed the 24-year-old died from chest trauma caused by the mortar blast.

During a funeral service to honor his friend, Merzlikins credited Kivlenieks for saving his life, as well as the life of his pregnant wife and their unborn son.

Merzlikins’ son was born in August and is named Knox Matiss after the former goalie.